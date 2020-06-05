S.Korean shares rise in longest 2020 rally on recovery hopes, post third weekly gain

KOSPI jumps, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for the sixth straight session on Friday, ending more than 1% higher in their longest winning streak this year so far on signs of global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis and stimulus support.

** The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed up 30.69 points, or 1.43%, at 2,181.87, its highest since Feb. 21, recovering nearly 50% from the year's lows.

** For the week, the KOSPI gained 7.50%, marking its third straight weekly gain and the sharpest in eight weeks.

** The European Central Bank's stimulus package, yuan's gain and a rise in oil prices helped boost risk appetite, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** The ECB approved a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package on Thursday, while the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below 2 million last week for the first time since mid-March.

** South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air Lines 003490.KS closed up 7.57% to their highest since early March along with stocks of other airlines on news of some international routes restarting as countries prepare to ease pandemic-related travel restrictions.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 73.1 billion won ($60.51 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading 0.96% higher at 1,207.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, its highest close since March 12. For the week, the currency marked the sharpest gain in 10 weeks.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted 0.7% higher at 1,208.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,207.5.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 0.893%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.449%.

($1 = 1,207.9700 won)

