S.Korean shares rise for second day on robust GDP boost

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose for a second day on Tuesday, helped by stronger-than-expected GDP data, although gains were capped on caution ahead of the U.S. monetary policy meeting. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield edged down.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.01 points, or 0.46%, to 2,414.70 by 0125 GMT, following a 0.44% rise a day before.
** South Korean economic growth unexpectedly picked up in the second quarter as strong consumption on eased COVID-19 restrictions offset poor exports.
** With the country being one of leading indicators of global economic cycle, the data helped ease recession worries by some degree, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.
** Still, the sentiment was largely cautious as investors awaited the U.S. monetary policy meeting this week.
** Leading gains, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.49% and peer SK Hynix added 1.00%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 4.35%.
** Of the total traded issues of 921 on the benchmark index, the number of advancing shares was 453.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 9.8 billion won ($7.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 3.134%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 3.189%. ($1 = 1,310.3900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY
