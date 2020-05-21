S.Korean shares rise for fifth day in longest 2020 rally on recovery, stimulus hopes

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday in their longest rally so far this year, as hopes of an economic recovery and fresh stimulus measures from the United States and China offset concerns over bleak domestic exports data. But the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main index KOSPI .KS11 closed up 8.67 points, or 0.44%, at 1,998.31.

** Stocks rose for the fifth straight session on underlying hopes for economic recovery, with investors looking ahead to a policy meeting in China for large-scale stimulus packages, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting released on Wednesday showed policymakers affirmed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero until they are confident that the economy is on track to recovery.

** South Korean exports for the first 20 days of May tumbled 20.3% year-on-year, as U.S. and European Union-bound shipments continued to collapse, highlighting the damage on global demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 76.9 billion won ($62.54 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,230.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,230.3.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,230.2 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,230.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.07 points to 112.12.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 0.856%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.342%.

($1 = 1,229.5300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.