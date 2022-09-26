S.Korean shares recoup early losses, won strengthens

*

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield inches down

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares erased early losses on Tuesday as investors snapped up beaten-down stocks after four straight sessions of sharp falls. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield inched down.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 2.27 points, or 0.10%, at 2,223.21, as of 0113 GMT, after falling as much as 0.73% earlier in the session. The index dropped 3% on Monday, hitting its lowest since late July 2020.

** "The index tried to rebound after extending losses in early trade on forced selling of retail investors' leveraged holdings," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.19%, peer SK Hynix fell 0.85%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.22%. Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp gained 0.82% and 1.20%, respectively.

** Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering slumped 15.43% after a 13.4% jump in the previous session. The shipbuilder signed a tentative agreement on Monday for Hanwha Group to invest 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in return for a 49.3% stake and management rights in the shipbuilder.

** LG Innotek , a camera part supplier for Apple iPhone, dropped 6.01% and was facing its biggest daily loss since mid-January.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 120.1 billion won ($84.14 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,427.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.2% at 1,426.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,425.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.29 point to 101.04.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 4.463%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 4.300%. ($1 = 1,427.3300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

