S.Korean shares rebound, set to post fourth weekly loss

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, as the dollar's rally paused, although the benchmark index was set to post a fourth weekly loss. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The KOSPI rose 7.58 points, or 0.32%, to 2,384.04 by 0138 GMT, after closing the previous session at the lowest since July 19.
** So far this week, the index has fallen more than 1%. South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday through next Monday for local holidays.
** The market rebounded as the forex market reversed some of its "over-reaction" in recent days to worries over a recession in euro zone and aggressive monetary tightening in the United Sates, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.18% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.33%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.61%. Of the total traded issues of 930, 559 shares advanced.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 241.3 billion won ($174.71 million) on the main board, dumping shares for a sixth straight session.
** The won was quoted 0.35% higher at 1,379.4 per dollar on
the onshore settlement platform
** For the week, the currency has weakened more than 1% and eyed its fifth consecutive weekly loss.
** In offshore trading, the won
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds
The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 3.644%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.705%. ($1 = 1,381.1800 won)
