S.Korean shares rebound, set to post fourth weekly loss

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, as the dollar's rally paused, although the benchmark index was set to post a fourth weekly loss. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI rose 7.58 points, or 0.32%, to 2,384.04 by 0138 GMT, after closing the previous session at the lowest since July 19.

** So far this week, the index has fallen more than 1%. South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday through next Monday for local holidays.

** The market rebounded as the forex market reversed some of its "over-reaction" in recent days to worries over a recession in euro zone and aggressive monetary tightening in the United Sates, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.18% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.33%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.61%. Of the total traded issues of 930, 559 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 241.3 billion won ($174.71 million) on the main board, dumping shares for a sixth straight session.

** The won was quoted 0.35% higher at 1,379.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , set to snap a five-session falling streak to its weakest in nearly 13-1/2 years.

** For the week, the currency has weakened more than 1% and eyed its fifth consecutive weekly loss.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3% at 1,381.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,379.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 103.82.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 3.644%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.705%. ($1 = 1,381.1800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

