S.Korean shares rebound, set to post fourth weekly loss

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

South Korean shares rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, as the dollar's rally paused, although the benchmark index was set to post a fourth weekly loss.

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, as the dollar's rally paused, although the benchmark index was set to post a fourth weekly loss. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI rose 7.58 points, or 0.32%, to 2,384.04 by 0138 GMT, after closing the previous session at the lowest since July 19.

** So far this week, the index has fallen more than 1%. South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday through next Monday for local holidays.

** The market rebounded as the forex market reversed some of its "over-reaction" in recent days to worries over a recession in euro zone and aggressive monetary tightening in the United Sates, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.18% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.33%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.61%. Of the total traded issues of 930, 559 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 241.3 billion won ($174.71 million) on the main board, dumping shares for a sixth straight session.

** The won was quoted 0.35% higher at 1,379.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , set to snap a five-session falling streak to its weakest in nearly 13-1/2 years.

** For the week, the currency has weakened more than 1% and eyed its fifth consecutive weekly loss.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3% at 1,381.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,379.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 103.82.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 3.644%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 3.705%. ($1 = 1,381.1800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters