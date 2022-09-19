S.Korean shares rebound from two-month low, Fed in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield flat

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday, but gains were capped by caution ahead of an expected hefty U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was little changed.

** The KOSPI was up 9.05 points, or 0.38%, at 2,364.71, as of 0154 GMT, after rising as much as 1.14% in early trade.

** The benchmark index was up after a four-session slide to a more than two-month low.

** "Any meaningful rebound is unlikely before the Fed meeting result, which may pose additional downward risks," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** The Fed is expected to raise its policy rate by at least 75 basis points on Wednesday, while investors are also awaiting its future policy projections.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.53% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.44%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rebounded 0.31% after a 5.63% drop in the previous session.

** More than two thirds of the total 928 traded issues advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 96.4 billion won ($69.37 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,389.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,389.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,387.9.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 103.46.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 3.789%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 3.796%. ($1 = 1,389.7100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

