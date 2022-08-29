S.Korean shares rebound from Jackson Hole sell-off

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Tuesday rebounded from a one-month low hit the previous day when U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole central banking conference sparked a heavy sell-off.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was flat.

** The KOSPI rose 16.27 points, or 0.67%, to 2,443.16 by 0131 GMT. The benchmark index had dropped 2.18% on Monday and marked its biggest loss in two months.

** The market has calmed down from the Jackson Hole shock, Eugene Investment and Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan said, adding that Powell's tone was very firm at the conference but his remark carried nothing new.

** Bank of Korea chief also said on Tuesday the central bank's monetary policy stance would not change after the Fed Chair's speech.

** Separately, South Korea said it would cut annual government spending for the first time in over a decade next year, as it seeks to curb its pandemic-era stimulus and help the central bank rein in a red-hot economy.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics inched down 0.17% and peer SK Hynix was flat.

** LG Energy Solution rose as much as 4.03% to its highest in more than six months after the electric-vehicle battery maker said on Monday it will build a new $4.4 billion battery plant in the United States with Honda Motor Co .

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 135.4 billion won ($100.58 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.35% higher at 1,345.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after weakening in the previous session by the most since March 2020.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,346.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,345.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 103.52.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 3.645%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.706%. ($1 = 1,346.1600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

