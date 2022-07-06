S.Korean shares rebound from 20-month low, chipmakers jump

* KOSPI rebounds from 20-month low

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield edges up

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, rebounding from a 20-month low hit in the previous session, as heavyweight chipmakers jumped after earnings results. The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield edged up.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.95 points, or 1.18%, at 2,318.96 as of 0103 GMT, after rising as much as 1.52% in early trade. The index had closed in the previous session at the lowest since late-October 2020.

** Samsung Electronics rose more than 3% after the technology giant turned in its best April-June profit since 2018 as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offset lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers.

** Though weaker than the previous quarter, the chipmaker's earnings turned out to be better than concerned, leading the gains on the KOSPI, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.

** Most other heavyweights gained, with peer chipmaker SK Hynix also gaining more than 3%, though battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down 0.13%.

** COVID-19 vaccine maker SK Bioscience jumped more than 15% to the highest since late April amid signs of the country's daily infections rebounding.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 76.6 billion won ($58.65 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,304.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,305.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,304.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.51.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 3.269%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 3.301%. ($1 = 1,305.9900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

