S.Korean shares rebound from 20-month low, chipmakers jump

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rebounds from 20-month low

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield edges up

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, rebounding from a 20-month low hit in the previous session, as heavyweight chipmakers jumped after earnings results. The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield edged up.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 26.95 points, or 1.18%, at 2,318.96 as of 0103 GMT, after rising as much as 1.52% in early trade. The index had closed in the previous session at the lowest since late-October 2020.

** Samsung Electronics rose more than 3% after the technology giant turned in its best April-June profit since 2018 as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offset lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers.

** Though weaker than the previous quarter, the chipmaker's earnings turned out to be better than concerned, leading the gains on the KOSPI, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.

** Most other heavyweights gained, with peer chipmaker SK Hynix also gaining more than 3%, though battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down 0.13%.

** COVID-19 vaccine maker SK Bioscience jumped more than 15% to the highest since late April amid signs of the country's daily infections rebounding.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 76.6 billion won ($58.65 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,304.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,305.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,304.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.51.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.6 basis points to 3.269%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 3.301%. ($1 = 1,305.9900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters