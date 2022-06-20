S.Korean shares rebound from 19-month low, won strengthens

South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, although the gains were capped amid a still-cautious mood. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 3.01 points, or 0.13%, to 2,394.04 as of 0138 GMT, after rising as much as 0.81% in early trade. On Monday, the index had dropped 2% to its lowest since early November 2020.

** The market rose on investors' dip-buying but there seemed aftershocks remaining from the previous session's rout, Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young said, adding that the focus will be on U.S. semiconductor stocks and the Fed Chair.

** Heavyweight chipmakers extended losses, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 0.51% and 0.42%, respectively. Battery maker LG Energy Solution also lost 0.97%.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of June shrank 3.4% on-year, while imports increased 21.1%, bringing the trade balance to a $7.64 billion deficit, customs agency data showed on Tuesday.

** South Korea's central bank governor said the bank will look at inflation data, household debt repayment burden and the currency market before determining whether a 50 basis point hike is needed in the next few weeks, as it expected this year's inflation to be higher than previously projected.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 185.9 billion won ($144.12 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,289.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.20%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,289.5 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,288.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 103.76.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.663%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.793%. ($1 = 1,289.9100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

