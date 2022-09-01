S.Korean shares rebound but face worst week in two months

* KOSPI rebounds after hitting more than 1-month low

* Korean won flat after touching more than 13-yr low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were poised on Friday for their worst week in two months, even as markets rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session. The won touched a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI had risen 14.52 points, or 0.60%, to 2,430.13 by 0137 GMT. It fell 2.28% on Thursday to its lowest close since July 27.

** The benchmark index has fallen more than 2% so far in the week in what would be its biggest drop since early July.

** The market is seeing a technical rebound, but it is difficult for investors to bet on a certain direction ahead of key U.S. employment data, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** South Korea's main inflation rate slowed in August for the first time in seven months and came in below forecasts, but details of the price data released on Friday reinforced views inflation would stay elevated for a while.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix were little changed, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.81%.

** Hyundai Motor jumped 4.09% to its highest since mid-January, and its sister Kia Corp rose 2.99% before erasing some of the gains.

** Foreigners largely took a balanced position, net selling only 9.5 billion won ($7.02 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.07% higher at 1,354.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after weakening to its lowest since April 2009 at 1,357.2.

** The currency has fallen 1.7% so far in the week and is set for a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 point to 103.31.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 3.765%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 3.809%. ($1 = 1,354.1400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

