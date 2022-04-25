S.Korean shares rebound, automakers lead

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday after Wall Street's overnight rebound and the country's better-than-expected GDP data, with automakers leading the gains. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.48 points, or 0.54%, to 2,671.61 as of 0131 GMT, after hitting a six-week low in the previous session.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat and peer SK Hynix rose 0.93%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 3.12%.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp jumped 4.95% and 5.53% respectively, on better-than-expected first-quarter results.

** South Korea's economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from the preceding three months on coronavirus curbs and surging inflation, while a slowing Chinese economy clouded the outlook for the coming months.

** Investor sentiment improved ahead of global big tech companies' results and as U.S. treasury yields stabilised, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 4.3 billion won ($3.44 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Of the total traded issues of 927 on the main KOSPI, 565 shares advanced.

** The won was quoted 0.03% higher at 1,249.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a more than two-year low in the previous session.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,249.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,249.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds w=were unchanged at 105.67.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.865%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.196%. ($1 = 1,249.0900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

