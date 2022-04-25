S.Korean shares rebound, automakers lead

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares rose on Tuesday after Wall Street's overnight rebound and the country's better-than-expected GDP data, with automakers leading the gains. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday after Wall Street's overnight rebound and the country's better-than-expected GDP data, with automakers leading the gains. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.48 points, or 0.54%, to 2,671.61 as of 0131 GMT, after hitting a six-week low in the previous session.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat and peer SK Hynix rose 0.93%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 3.12%.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp jumped 4.95% and 5.53% respectively, on better-than-expected first-quarter results.

** South Korea's economic growth nearly halved in the first quarter from the preceding three months on coronavirus curbs and surging inflation, while a slowing Chinese economy clouded the outlook for the coming months.

** Investor sentiment improved ahead of global big tech companies' results and as U.S. treasury yields stabilised, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 4.3 billion won ($3.44 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Of the total traded issues of 927 on the main KOSPI, 565 shares advanced.

** The won was quoted 0.03% higher at 1,249.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a more than two-year low in the previous session.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,249.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,249.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds w=were unchanged at 105.67.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.865%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.196%. ($1 = 1,249.0900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters