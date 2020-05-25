S.Korean shares rally for 2nd day on economy reopening hopes

** South Korean shares rallied for a second day gaining more than 1% as reopening of global economies boosted risk appetite and overshadowed concerns about Sino-U.S. tensions. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 24.37 points, or 1.25%, to 2,019.59 as of 0214 GMT. ** European sentiment got a lift when a survey showed German business morale rebounded sharply in May as activity gradually returned to normal after weeks of lockdowns, while Japanese stocks rose more than 2% after the country lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas on Monday. ** Investors are confident that global economies will smoothly reopen, even if a second coronavirus wave breaks out - Samsung Securities analyst Seo Jung-hun. ** Lingering concerns remained over Sino-U.S. tensions as President Donald Trump's China advisers appeared to have moved closer together on a tougher approach to Beijing. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 54.6 billion won ($44.13 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted 0.60% higher at 1,236.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.3% higher at 1,237.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,236.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 112.31. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 0.792%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 1.287%. ($1 = 1,237.1700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

