S.Korean shares plumb 19-month low on Fed tightening worries; won hits 27-month low

* KOSPI falls more than 1%, touches 19-month low

* Korean won hits weakest since March 2020 vs U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits more than 8-yr high

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tumbled to a 19-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by prospects of more aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States. The Korean won fell to its weakest level since March 2020, while the benchmark bond yield soared to a more than eight-year high.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 31.74 points, or 1.27%, at 2,472.77, as of 0132 GMT, after falling as much as 1.88% to hit the lowest since Nov. 10, 2020. The index extended its falling streak to a sixth session.

** Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week.

** A wait-and-see approach is likely to prevail in the stock market until investors see signs of inflation stabilisation, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** South Korea's central bank said it would act to stabilise markets if needed as domestic financial and foreign exchange markets were expected to undergo increased volatility.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.81% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.81%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 2.77%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 133.2 billion won ($103.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.57% lower at 1,291.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after touching the lowest since March 19, 2020 at 1,292.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,291.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,290.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.35 point to 103.79.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 14.8 basis points to 3.631%, after touching the highest since late August 2011, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.7 basis points to 3.721%, after hitting the highest since early December 2013. ($1 = 1,291.5900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.