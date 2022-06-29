S.Korean shares on track for worst quarter since Q1 2020

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Korean won flat, set for worst quarter in 5-1/2 yrs

* KOSPI falls, set for worst quarter since Q1 2020

* Korean won flat, set for worst quarter in 5-1/2 yrs

* South Korea benchmark bond yield little changed

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, on course for their worst quarter since early 2020, as concerns grew about a global recession and downbeat corporate earnings. The won and the benchmark bond yield were flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.61 points, or 0.78%, to 2,359.38, as of 0208 GMT. The index has fallen more than 14% so far this quarter and is set for its worst quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2020.

** Investors were wary of downbeat corporate earnings, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding that China's PMI data had little impact on the local stock market.

** China's factory activity expanded for the first time in four months, after authorities ended the lockdown in Shanghai, although growth missed analysts' expectations, an official survey showed.

** Meanwhile, South Korean manufacturers expected business conditions to deteriorate in July to the worst in one-and-a-half years, a central bank survey showed.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.03% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 4.21%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 125.8 billion won ($96.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.10% lower at 1,300.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . The currency has fallen more than 6% so far this quarter, the sharpest since the last quarter of 2016.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.2% at 1,299.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,298.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 103.42.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.558%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.657%. ($1 = 1,299.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters