S.Korean shares on track for worst quarter since Q1 2020

* KOSPI falls, set for worst quarter since Q1 2020

* Korean won flat, set for worst quarter in 5-1/2 yrs

* South Korea benchmark bond yield little changed

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, on course for their worst quarter since early 2020, as concerns grew about a global recession and downbeat corporate earnings. The won and the benchmark bond yield were flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.61 points, or 0.78%, to 2,359.38, as of 0208 GMT. The index has fallen more than 14% so far this quarter and is set for its worst quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2020.

** Investors were wary of downbeat corporate earnings, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding that China's PMI data had little impact on the local stock market.

** China's factory activity expanded for the first time in four months, after authorities ended the lockdown in Shanghai, although growth missed analysts' expectations, an official survey showed.

** Meanwhile, South Korean manufacturers expected business conditions to deteriorate in July to the worst in one-and-a-half years, a central bank survey showed.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.03% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 4.21%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 125.8 billion won ($96.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.10% lower at 1,300.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . The currency has fallen more than 6% so far this quarter, the sharpest since the last quarter of 2016.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.2% at 1,299.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,298.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 103.42.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.558%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 3.657%. ($1 = 1,299.0300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.