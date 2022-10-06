S.Korean shares on track for best week in eight months

South Korean shares fell on Friday amid cautious mood ahead of U.S. employment data, although the index is poised for its best weekly performance in eight months on hopes for a pivot from a steady stream of rate hikes to tackle inflation.

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday amid cautious mood ahead of U.S. employment data, although the index is poised for its best weekly performance in eight months on hopes for a pivot from a steady stream of rate hikes to tackle inflation.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 slipped 14.71 points, or 0.66%, to 2,223.15 by 0100 GMT. The index had extended gains for three sessions to close at a two-week high on Thursday.

** The index climbed more than 3% so far this week, in what could be its best weekly performance since early-February.

** A report this week showing shrinking U.S. job openings, a weaker read of U.S. manufacturing data, and a smaller-than-expected rate increase by the Australian central bank all contributed to investor speculation that a central bank shift to less-aggressive rate hikes could be looming.

** "Investors were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of key U.S. jobs data, of which uncertainties are high," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities. "Growth stocks led losses after a rise in bond yields."

** South Korea's current account swung to the red by the biggest margin in more than two years in August, driven by high energy prices, central bank data showed on Friday.

** Samsung Electronics 005930.KS was down 0.71%, after falling as much as 1.95% in early trade, after the technology giant flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings. Peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.33%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.84%, while automakers Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS fell 1.69% and 1.68%, respectively.

** Tech firm Kakao 035720.KS dropped 7.3%, with its affiliates Kakaobank 323410.KS and Kakaopay 377300.KS slumping 7.65% and 10.67%, respectively. Peer Naver 035420.KS lost 3.29%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 135.6 billion won ($96.01 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,412.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.71% lower than its previous close.

** The currency has strengthened 1.26% so far this week and is on track to snap an eight-week losing streak.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.27 point to 101.84.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield jumped 10.0 basis points to 4.240%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 8.3 basis points to 4.185%.

($1 = 1,412.4100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

