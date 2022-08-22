S.Korean shares on course for longest losing streak in two months

* KOSPI falls to near three-week low

* Korean won touches over 13-year low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, set for their longest losing streak in two months, following Wall Street's struggle with U.S. monetary tightening worries. The won touched a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 17.91 points, or 0.73%, at 2,444.59, as of 0143 GMT, extending losses to a fifth session. The index touched its lowest intraday level since Aug. 3.

** The local market tracked Wall Street lower, on caution against hawkish remarks by Fed officials, but losses were capped as investors had priced in the issue for some part during the previous session, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Thursday to fight inflation, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but they are divided on how high borrowing costs will be by the year-end.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.00% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.63%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down by 0.23%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 60.5 billion won ($45.12 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.04% higher at 1,339.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , reversing early losses to its lowest since April 29, 2009 at 1345.2, after authorities' verbal intervention.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.2% at 1,340.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,339.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 point to 104.79.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 3.288%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 4.2 basis points to 3.392%.

($1 = 1,340.7900 won)

