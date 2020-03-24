S.Korean shares jump over 4% on stimulus hopes; won strengthens

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 4% on Wednesday, following Wall Street's big gains, on global and domestic policy measures to ease dollar funding conditions and stabilise markets hammered by the coronavirus outbreak. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI rose 70.88 points, or 4.40%, to 1,680.85 by 0201 GMT.

** The South Korean government on Wednesday said it will further loosen key capital flow rules temporarily to encourage local financial institutions to supply more dollars.

** South Korea's central bank plans to inject dollars into local financial markets this week using a currency swap with the U.S. Federal Reserve to help ease a growing dollar shortage in onshore markets, a senior bank official said.

** South Korea reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,137.

** Shares of coronavirus test kit makers surged on hopes for fast-track approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after President Donald Trump asked South Korea for medical equipment.

** Equities are gaining on hopes for the U.S. stimulus package and South Korean government's pledge to stabilise markets and inject dollar liquidity to ease credit risk concerns, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Investment & Securities.

** Wall Street finished firmer on Tuesday after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for a $2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the pandemic.

** The rally, however, may be temporary as economic activity is not recovering yet, he added.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 140.3 billion won ($114.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,229.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.64% higher than its previous close at 1,249.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,229.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,225.4 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 5.60%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 410.91 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 858.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 points to 111.09.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.105%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 1.652%.

($1 = 1,228.6600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni)

