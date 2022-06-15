S.Korean shares jump more than 2% as Fed decision meets expectations

* KOSPI snaps seven-day losing streak

* Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 2% on Thursday to snap seven-day losing streak, after the U.S. central bank delivered a 75-basis point rate hike as expected. The Korean won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 51.96 points, or 2.12%, to 2,499.34, as of 0117 GMT, rebounding from a 19-month low hit on Wednesday.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised the target federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest increase in more than a quarter of a century but widely expected by investors.

** The local stock market tracked Wall Street higher as the Fed was once again successful to calm investors even with a 75-bp hike, but it is still in a course to locate where the bottom is, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** South Korea's top economic and financial officials agreed at a rare meeting on Thursday to strengthen coordinated efforts to keep the markets stable, while affirming containing inflation was the top policy goal.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.81% and peer SK Hynix jumped 3.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 3.81%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 97.6 billion won ($76.17 million) worth of shares on the main board after nine straight sessions of selling.

** The won was quoted at 1,279.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.87% higher than its previous close at 1,290.5, after five consecutive sessions of falls.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,280.5 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,279.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.40 point to 104.15.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 12.2 basis points to 3.552%, while the benchmark 10-year yield sank by 11.4 basis points to 3.689%.

