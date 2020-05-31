S.Korean shares jump 1.3% after Trump's response on HK law

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's response to China tightening control over Hong Kong appeared to be less aggressive than feared. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 25.84 points, or 1.27%, at 2,055.44, as of 0208 GMT.

** U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, but stopped short of calling an immediate end to privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center.

** Investors, on the other hand, appeared to shrug off domestic data showing that South Korean exports had tumbled for the third straight month and manufacturing activity shrank in May as coronavirus-led lockdown measures weighed on global demand.

** Shares of Celltrion Inc rose more than 4% after the company said its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated a 100-fold reduction in viral load of the disease in animal testing.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 22.7 billion won ($18.49 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.95% higher at 1,226.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.3% higher at 1,228.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,227.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 112.14.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 0.823%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.391%.

($1 = 1,227.9500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.