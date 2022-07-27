S.Korean shares hit over 1-month high after Powell's less hawkish message

* KOSPI rises for fourth straight day

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield edges up

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday to their highest in more than a month, after the U.S. central bank delivered an interest rate hike in line with expectation and its chairman sounded less hawkish on future rate increases. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield inched up.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 16.72 points, or 0.69%, at 2,432.25, as of 0128 GMT, after rising as much as 1.16% earlier in the day to its highest level since June 20.

** The index rose for a fourth straight session, heading for its longest winning streak since early March.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its base rate by 75 basis points, as widely expected, and its Chair Jerome Powell dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down.

** South Korea's finance minister reaffirmed the government's determination to stabilise the local bond market in case of increased volatility.

** Investors saw the Fed outcome rather dovish, and companies have also posted comparably solid earnings so far, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat after it reported a 12% rise in quarterly profit on solid sales of server memory chips, but said mobile and PC chip demand would continue to weaken as macroeconomic uncertainties persist.

** SK Hynix fell 0.50%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 3.94% and its parent company LG Chem rose 4.6%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 76.0 billion won ($58.32 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,308.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.40% higher than its previous close.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 3.060%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.146%. ($1 = 1,303.2000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

