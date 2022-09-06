S.Korean shares hit 7-week low on U.S. rate caution; won drops

* KOSPI falls more than 1%

* Korean won hits over 13-year low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday to their lowest in seven weeks, as strong economic indicators fanned worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States. The Korean won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 35.07 points, or 1.46%, at 2,374.95, as of 0120 GMT, after falling as much as 1.65% to its lowest since July 19.

** The U.S. services industry picked up again in August for the second straight month amid stronger order growth and employment.

** The South Korean market is under heavy selling pressure, as U.S. treasury yields approach previous highs and the dollar spikes, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.75% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.63%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.52%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 192.1 billion won ($138.72 million) on the main board, extending their sell-off to a fifth session.

** The won was quoted 0.94% lower at 1,384.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , hitting its weakest level since early April 2009.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.6% at 1,384.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,383.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 point to 103.46.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 3.745%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.1 basis points to 3.781%. ($1 = 1,384.8200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.