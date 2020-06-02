S.Korean shares hit 3-1/2-month high on rebound hopes, stimulus package

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

South Korean shares on Wednesday surged to their highest since February as hopes of an economic rebound overshadowed worries of the U.S. civil unrest. The Korean won strengthened to a three-week high, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

* KOSPI soars, foreigners net buyers

* KRW rises to a 3-week high vs USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a 35.3 trillion won ($29.01 billion) supplementary budget to help lift Asia's fourth-largest economy, facing its worst growth since the 1998 Asian financial crisis.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 54.82 points, or 2.63%, at 2,142.01, as of 0215 GMT. The index touched its highest intraday trading level since Feb. 21.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose as much as 6% and 5.4%, respectively, leading the gains in KOSPI.

** Market heavyweights are leading the benchmark with chipmakers surging on better earnings outlook and carmakers rising on improved global sales, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor Co rose as much as 5.4% to their highest since March 9 after the automaker reported a jump in U.S. retail sales on Tuesday.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 132.2 billion won ($108.63 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.72% higher at 1,216.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , its highest since May 11.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.2% higher at 1,216.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,216.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 112.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 0.857%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 1.389%.

($1 = 1,216.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

