S.Korean shares gain over 2% on China factory data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 2% on Tuesday as factory data from China beat forecasts and hinted at a rebound in activity. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 36.34 points, or 2.12%, to 1,753.46 by 0253 GMT.

** Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, official data showed.

** Meanwhile South Korea's February factory output contracted at its sharpest pace in more than 11 years, official data showed on Tuesday.

** The recent trend of repeated ups and downs in equity prices continued as volatility remained high and outlooks uncertain, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment and Securities.

** South Korean businesses sentiment suffered its worst monthly fall in 17 years as firms fretted over the coronavirus pandemic, a central bank survey showed.

** South Korea reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786.

** Shares of Jin Air , a budget airline and an affiliate of Korean Air Lines , rose as much as 15% after South Korea’s transport ministry said it will lift sanctions over its new routes and aircraft.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 211.1 billion won ($173.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,221.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26% higher than its previous close at 1,224.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,219.1 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.7.

** The KOSPI has fallen 20.21% so far this year and lost 23.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 630.73 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 799.

** The won has lost 5.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 111.17.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.127%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.586%. ($1 = 1,219.3200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Jihoon.Lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

