S.Korean shares gain over 2% as chipmakers rally

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean shares climbed more than 2% on Tuesday, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied on hopes that potential production cuts will help offset tepid demand. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

KOSPI rebounds from over two-year low

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 50.15 points, or 2.33%, at 2,205.52, as of 0117 GMT. In the previous session, the index closed at its lowest since early July 2020.

** The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 3.95% and peer SK Hynix jumped 4.09%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.82% to the index.

** Last week, U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology said it was cutting its investments with warnings of tougher times ahead, followed by a decision from Japan's Kioxia Corp to slash wafer input volume for chip production.

** "The domestic chipmakers jumped on talks of production cuts that would offset weakening of demand," Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Kim Seok-hwan said, adding that macroeconomic conditions remained downbeat with U.S. data indicating high inflation and slower factory activity growth.

** Investors appeared to shrug off a private-sector survey that showed South Korea's factory activity shrank for a third straight month in September, and by the sharpest pace in more than two years.

** Shares of Naver fell as much as 5.17% to hit the lowest since April 2020 after the tech firm agreed to a $1.6 billion deal to buy Poshmark Inc, a U.S. second-hand fashion platform, as a strategic investment to enter the U.S. e-commerce market.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 140.2 billion won ($97.81 million) on the main board, extending the buying streak to a third session.

** The won was quoted at 1,434.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close. In offshore trading, the won was flat at 1,433.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.25 point to 102.13.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped 2.9 basis points to 4.185%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 4.082%.

($1 = 1,433.4600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

