S.Korean shares gain over 2% as chipmakers rally

KOSPI rebounds from over two-year low

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed more than 2% on Tuesday, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied on hopes that potential production cuts will help offset tepid demand. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 50.15 points, or 2.33%, at 2,205.52, as of 0117 GMT. In the previous session, the index closed at its lowest since early July 2020.

** The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 3.95% and peer SK Hynix jumped 4.09%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.82% to the index.

** Last week, U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology said it was cutting its investments with warnings of tougher times ahead, followed by a decision from Japan's Kioxia Corp to slash wafer input volume for chip production.

** "The domestic chipmakers jumped on talks of production cuts that would offset weakening of demand," Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Kim Seok-hwan said, adding that macroeconomic conditions remained downbeat with U.S. data indicating high inflation and slower factory activity growth.

** Investors appeared to shrug off a private-sector survey that showed South Korea's factory activity shrank for a third straight month in September, and by the sharpest pace in more than two years.

** Shares of Naver fell as much as 5.17% to hit the lowest since April 2020 after the tech firm agreed to a $1.6 billion deal to buy Poshmark Inc, a U.S. second-hand fashion platform, as a strategic investment to enter the U.S. e-commerce market.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 140.2 billion won ($97.81 million) on the main board, extending the buying streak to a third session.

** The won was quoted at 1,434.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close. In offshore trading, the won was flat at 1,433.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.25 point to 102.13.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped 2.9 basis points to 4.185%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 4.082%.

($1 = 1,433.4600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

