S.Korean shares gain over 2% as chipmakers rally
*
KOSPI rebounds from over two-year low
*
Korean won weakens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares climbed more than 2% on Tuesday, as heavyweight chipmakers rallied on hopes that potential production cuts will help offset tepid demand. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 50.15 points, or 2.33%, at 2,205.52, as of 0117 GMT. In the previous session, the index closed at its lowest since early July 2020.
** The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 3.95% and peer SK Hynix jumped 4.09%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.82% to the index.
** Last week, U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology
** "The domestic chipmakers jumped on talks of production cuts that would offset weakening of demand," Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Kim Seok-hwan said, adding that macroeconomic conditions remained downbeat with U.S. data indicating high inflation and slower factory activity growth.
** Investors appeared to shrug off a private-sector survey that showed South Korea's factory activity shrank for a third straight month in September, and by the sharpest pace in more than two years.
** Shares of Naver fell as much as 5.17% to hit the lowest since April 2020 after the tech firm agreed to a $1.6 billion deal to buy Poshmark Inc, a U.S. second-hand fashion platform, as a strategic investment to enter the U.S. e-commerce market.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 140.2 billion won ($97.81 million) on the main board, extending the buying streak to a third session.
** The won was quoted at 1,434.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped 2.9 basis points to 4.185%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 4.082%.
($1 = 1,433.4600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.