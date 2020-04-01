S.Korean shares gain on stimulus hopes, but virus fears persist

* KOSPI fluctuates, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Thursday, reversing a 1.3% fall in early session, on hopes for more stimulus packages, though fears of the coronavirus shock persist. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 12.77 points, or 0.76%, to 1,698.23 by 0214 GMT.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 231.3 billion won ($186.65 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Four new states imposed sweeping stay-at-home directives on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, putting over 80% of Americans under lockdown as the number of deaths and cases in the U.S. soared to new daily highs for the fourth day in a row.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was interested in creating an infrastructure plan to blunt the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

** Bearish market sentiment will continue for a while as the coronavirus situation in the U.S. remains unstable, said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

** South Korea reported 89 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 9,976.

** The won was quoted at 1,241.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% lower than its previous close at 1,230.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,238.9 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,238.2. ** The KOSPI has fallen 22.73% so far this year and lost 23.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 381.57 million shares. Of the 898 issues traded, 301 advanced.

** The won has lost 6.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 111.36.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 1.057%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.527%.

($1 = 1,239.2400 won)

