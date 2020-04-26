S.Korean shares gain on stimulus hopes ahead of central bank meetings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Monday, in line with Asian peers, on hopes for more policy support at the start of a week packed with major central bank meetings. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 27.95 points, or 1.48%, to 1,916.96 by 0226 GMT. The index has fallen 12.77% so far this year. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.1 billion won ($17.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The Bank of Japan will discuss unlimited buying of government bonds at its policy-setting meeting on Monday, the Nikkei newspaper said last week, as the central bank seeks to cushion the economy against a sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, with the latter likely to do more. [MKTS/GLOB]

** South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the government will boost loans and grants for developing nations to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak.

** South Korea reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,738. ** Asian stock markets gained on expectations that the Japanese central bank will announce additional stimulus plans, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding that domestic retail companies were buoyed by hopes for reopening of the country's economy.

** Meanwhile, South Korean officials are calling for caution amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be ill, emphasising that they have detected no unusual movements in North Korea.

** The won was quoted at 1,231.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,235.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,231.6 dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,230.9. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 417.55 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 729. ** The won has lost 6.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 111.52. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.035%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.567%. ($1 = 1,231.5500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More