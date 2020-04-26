S.Korean shares gain on stimulus hopes ahead of central bank meetings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Monday, in line with Asian peers, on hopes for more policy support at the start of a week packed with major central bank meetings. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 27.95 points, or 1.48%, to 1,916.96 by 0226 GMT. The index has fallen 12.77% so far this year. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.1 billion won ($17.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The Bank of Japan will discuss unlimited buying of government bonds at its policy-setting meeting on Monday, the Nikkei newspaper said last week, as the central bank seeks to cushion the economy against a sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, with the latter likely to do more. [MKTS/GLOB]

** South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the government will boost loans and grants for developing nations to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak.

** South Korea reported 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,738. ** Asian stock markets gained on expectations that the Japanese central bank will announce additional stimulus plans, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun, adding that domestic retail companies were buoyed by hopes for reopening of the country's economy.

** Meanwhile, South Korean officials are calling for caution amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be ill, emphasising that they have detected no unusual movements in North Korea.

** The won was quoted at 1,231.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,235.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,231.6 dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,230.9. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 417.55 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 729. ** The won has lost 6.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 111.52. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.035%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.567%. ($1 = 1,231.5500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

