S.Korean shares gain on optimism over coronavirus slowdown

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained around 0.7% on Tuesday, following Wall Street's overnight rally, as investors were relieved by signs of a slowdown in the coronavirus-related deaths. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 12.42 points, or 0.69%, at 1,804.30, as of 0208 GMT. The index has dropped 17.90% so far this year, but lost 13.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The governors of New York, New Jersey and Louisiana pointed to tentative signs on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak may be starting to plateau but warned against complacency. Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 636 on Monday, but the number of new cases fell sharply.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 47 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 10,331.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit likely rose 3% from a year earlier, slightly beating analysts' forecasts as chip sales helped cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic on smartphones and TVs.

** Stocks were lifted on signs that the epidemic might finally slow down globally, amid hopes of further stimulus measures to cushion the impact of the pandemic and on expectations of solid first-quarter numbers from the country's biggest chipmaker, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Inc were trading up 1.13% and 2.29%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 30.0 billion won ($24.57 million) worth of shares on the main board, set to extend the selloff into the 24th straight session.

** The won was quoted at 1,221.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.67% higher than its previous close at 1,229.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,220.6 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,219.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 111.47.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.043%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.536%.

