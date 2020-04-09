S.Korean shares gain on oil output cut, pandemic slowdown hopes

KOSPI gains

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Thursday, recovering a near 1% loss in the previous session, as risk appetite was boosted by hopes that oil producers will agree output cuts and that the coronavirus pandemic is closer to reaching its peak. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI .KS11 closed up 29.07 points, or 1.61%, to 1,836.21. It has fallen 16.45% so far this year.

** South Korea's central bank held its policy interest rate at a record low on Thursday, as widely expected, but signalled strong appetite for further cuts and unconventional policy to combat the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

** The bank also said it will conduct outright purchases of treasury bonds worth 1.5 trillion won ($1.23 billion) on Friday to stabilise the bond market.

** The country reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 10,423.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.7 billion won ($109.02 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending the sell-off to a 26th straight session. They sold around 13.8 trillion won ($11.34 billion) during the period.

** Crude oil futures rose on Thursday on expectations the world's largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day.

** Investors bet on a surge in oil prices with expectations that oil producers will reach an agreement to cut output at a meeting scheduled for later in the day, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** The won closed trading at 1,219.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,220.9. It has lost 5.2% against dollar so far this year.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,220.3 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,218.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.13 points to 111.65, as the country's central bank chief signalled further easing and bond buying.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 0.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.0 basis points to 1.440%.

($1 = 1,217.1700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

