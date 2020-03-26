S.Korean shares gain on global stimulus hopes

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares bounced on Friday on hopes that stimulus measures around the world, including a $2 trillion package from the U.S, will blunt the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 18.90 points, or 1.12%, to 1,705.14 by 0227 GMT. ** Equity prices are on a trend of recovering from the routs in mid-March as mounting stimulus policies eased investors fear over economic fallouts, said Lim Dongmin, an analyst at Kyobo Investment & Securities.

** A Wall Street rally overnight led global gains as traders focused more on the passage of a massive coronavirus relief bill and the possibility of more stimuli to come.

** Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged on Thursday to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to overcome the coronavirus impacts.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 133 billion won ($109.37 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korean consumers turned the most pessimistic in 11 years in March, the central bank data showed, on deepening worries about an economic slowdown due to the virus outbreak.

** The country reported 91 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 9,332.

** The won was quoted at 1,216.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.36% higher than its previous close at 1,232.8. It has lost 4.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,216.2 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,214.1.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.27%.

** The KOSPI has fallen 22.41% so far this year and lost 24.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 531.34 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 777.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.19 points to 111.52.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 1.032%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 1.459%. ($1 = 1,216.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Jihoon.Lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

