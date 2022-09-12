S.Korean shares gain more than 2% as chipmakers jump

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 2% on Tuesday, led by heavyweight chipmakers, with investors tracking Wall Street's gains over the domestic holiday weekend. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 50.97 points, or 2.14%, to 2,435.25 as of 0148 GMT, as investors returned from a four-day weekend through Monday to celebrate local Thanksgiving Chuseok holidays.

** South Korea's exports shrank during the first 10 days of September, but the losses were mainly due to calendar effects.

** Looking forward, investor focus is on the U.S. inflation data for August due later the day, which is expected to post a slower growth than the previous month.

** The market is likely to cheer the slowdown, although there is also possibility that it may have already been reflected in recent gains, said Kim Seok-hwan, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Leading gains, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix jumped more than 3%, their biggest increase since mid-July.

** Battery makers LG Energy Solution , Samsung SDI and SK Innovation rose 1.64%, 4.55% and 0.53%, respectively, but automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp inched down.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 106.2 billion won ($77.28 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,374.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.46% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,374.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,373.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 103.95.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.4 basis points to 3.607%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 3.677%. ($1 = 1,374.3100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

