S.Korean shares gain for 5th day on economic recovery, stimulus hopes

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, as investors held on to global economic recovery and stimulus hopes, offsetting worries about a slump in the country's exports and civil unrest in the United States. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 13.97 points, or 0.65%, to 2,160.97 as of 0216 GMT.

** South Korea's current account swung to a big deficit in April from a surplus in March on a combination of annual dividend payments by local companies and a sharp fall in exports, central bank data showed on Thursday.

** Export-related large-cap stocks led the benchmark's gains on economic recovery hopes, said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose 2% as the UK discussed supplies of 5G networking equipment with companies in South Korea and Japan as part of a bid to develop alternatives to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.6 billion won ($3.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.08% lower at 1,217.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.2% lower at 1,217.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 112.01.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.864%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.413%. ($1 = 1,217.4300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

