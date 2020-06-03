S.Korean shares gain for 5th day on economic recovery, stimulus hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Truth Leem

South Korean shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, as investors held on to global economic recovery and stimulus hopes, offsetting worries about a slump in the country's exports and civil unrest in the United States. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, as investors held on to global economic recovery and stimulus hopes, offsetting worries about a slump in the country's exports and civil unrest in the United States. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 13.97 points, or 0.65%, to 2,160.97 as of 0216 GMT.

** South Korea's current account swung to a big deficit in April from a surplus in March on a combination of annual dividend payments by local companies and a sharp fall in exports, central bank data showed on Thursday.

** Export-related large-cap stocks led the benchmark's gains on economic recovery hopes, said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose 2% as the UK discussed supplies of 5G networking equipment with companies in South Korea and Japan as part of a bid to develop alternatives to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.6 billion won ($3.78 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.08% lower at 1,217.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.2% lower at 1,217.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 112.01.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.864%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.413%. ($1 = 1,217.4300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters