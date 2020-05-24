S.Korean shares gain as lockdown curbs ease; Sino-U.S. rift in focus

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as the global easing of coronavirus-led restrictions lifted hopes of an economic recovery, though worries of mounting Sino-U.S. tensions capped gains. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 7.45 points, or 0.42%, at 1,977.58, as of 0216 GMT.

** South Korean shares have recovered more sharply from the coronavirus-driven routs than others, said Kyobo Securities' analyst Lim Dong-min, adding that the stock prices will be rangebound as worries of a second wave of COVID-19 infections and renewed Sino-U.S. tensions persist.

** The U.S. Commerce Department said late Friday it would add 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns.

** The decision came in hours after China proposed imposing national security laws on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest.

** Shares of Kakao Corp , South Korea's top mobile messenger provider, rose more than 6% as the COVID-19 crisis boosted demand for "contactless services" such as online payment and e-commerce with many people stuck indoors.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 69.1 billion won ($55.66 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,241.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% lower than its previous close at 1,237.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,242.3 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,242.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 112.20.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 0.825%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 1.2 basis points to 1.338%.

($1 = 1,241.4000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

