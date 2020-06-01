S.Korean shares gain as economies start to unlock; shipbuilders rally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Tuesday as optimism over economies re-opening lifted risk appetite, despite concerns over protests in the United States and the deepening U.S.-China rift. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Investors were also relieved that U.S. President Donald Trump left a trade deal with China intact despite moving to end Washington's special treatment for Hong Kong in retaliation for Beijing seeking to impose new security legislation on the city.

** However, investors appeared to have shrugged off data showing that South Korea's economy shrunk by a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in the January-March period from the previous quarter.

** South Korea said it will take action to stabilise financial markets if U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong spark more volatility, lifting sentiment.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 10.72 points, or 0.52%, to 2,075.80, as of 0226 GMT.

** South Korean shipbuilders rallied more than 20% on Tuesday following deals worth $19 billion to build vessels for Qatar Petroleum (QP) .

** Cyclical stocks gained as investor worries about a recession eased, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 16.0 billion won ($13.06 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.06% lower at 1,225.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2% at 1,225.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,224.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 112.05.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 0.846%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.6 basis points to 1.416%.

($1 = 1,224.9500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.