US Markets

S.Korean shares gain as economies start to unlock; shipbuilders rally

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Truth Leem

South Korean shares gained on Tuesday as optimism over economies re-opening lifted risk appetite, despite concerns over protests in the United States and the deepening U.S.-China rift. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Tuesday as optimism over economies re-opening lifted risk appetite, despite concerns over protests in the United States and the deepening U.S.-China rift. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Investors were also relieved that U.S. President Donald Trump left a trade deal with China intact despite moving to end Washington's special treatment for Hong Kong in retaliation for Beijing seeking to impose new security legislation on the city.

** However, investors appeared to have shrugged off data showing that South Korea's economy shrunk by a seasonally adjusted 1.3% in the January-March period from the previous quarter.

** South Korea said it will take action to stabilise financial markets if U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong spark more volatility, lifting sentiment.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 10.72 points, or 0.52%, to 2,075.80, as of 0226 GMT.

** South Korean shipbuilders rallied more than 20% on Tuesday following deals worth $19 billion to build vessels for Qatar Petroleum (QP) .

** Cyclical stocks gained as investor worries about a recession eased, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 16.0 billion won ($13.06 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.06% lower at 1,225.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2% at 1,225.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,224.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 112.05.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 0.846%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.6 basis points to 1.416%.

($1 = 1,224.9500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular