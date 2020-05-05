S.Korean shares gain as economies reopen from lockdown

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Wednesday, tracking recent gains on Wall Street, as some countries started to ease lockdown measures and gradually re-open their economies. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 15.29 points, or 0.81%, at 1,910.66, as of 0207 GMT.

** Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus-induced lockdown on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.

** South Korea, which reported two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, has started to relax social distancing rules, allowing a phased reopening of businesses.

** Stocks are rebounding since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now watching efforts by a number of states trying to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the outbreak.

** Stock prices rose following Wall Street's two-day winning streak amid re-opening hopes of economies, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young, adding that worries over U.S.-China trade and global economic recession kept further gains in check.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 192.3 billion won ($157.28 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,222.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,229.1.

** In offshore trading, the won kept little changed at 1,222.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,221.7.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.20%.

** The KOSPI lost 13.06% so far this year, but gained 19.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 445.57 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 668.

** The won lost 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.75.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 0.963%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 0.9 basis points to 1.508%. ($1 = 1,222.6500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.