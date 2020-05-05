S.Korean shares gain as economies reopen from lockdown

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Wednesday, tracking recent gains on Wall Street, as some countries started to ease lockdown measures and gradually re-open their economies. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 15.29 points, or 0.81%, at 1,910.66, as of 0207 GMT.

** Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus-induced lockdown on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.

** South Korea, which reported two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, has started to relax social distancing rules, allowing a phased reopening of businesses.

** Stocks are rebounding since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now watching efforts by a number of states trying to spark their economies by easing restrictions put in place to fight the outbreak.

** Stock prices rose following Wall Street's two-day winning streak amid re-opening hopes of economies, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young, adding that worries over U.S.-China trade and global economic recession kept further gains in check.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 192.3 billion won ($157.28 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,222.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,229.1.

** In offshore trading, the won kept little changed at 1,222.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,221.7.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.20%.

** The KOSPI lost 13.06% so far this year, but gained 19.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 445.57 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 668.

** The won lost 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.75.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 0.963%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 0.9 basis points to 1.508%. ($1 = 1,222.6500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More