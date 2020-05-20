S.Korean shares gain as economic recovery hopes offset bleak data

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares rose on Thursday as investors looked past the tepid domestic exports data and bet on a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession and fresh stimulus measures from the United States. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI edged up 6.20 points, or 0.32%, to 1,995.84 by 0232 GMT.

** Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting released on Wednesday showed policymakers affirmed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero until they are confident the economy is on track to recovery.

** South Korean exports for the first 20 days of May tumbled 20.3% from the same period a year earlier, as U.S.- and E.U.-bound shipments continued to collapse, highlighting the pandemic-led damage on global demand.

** South Korea's export data had little impact on investor sentiment as the semiconductor export numbers improved and as the slump in cyclical sectors was expected, said Lee Na-ye, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 50.8 billion won ($41.25 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,232.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.20% lower than its previous close at 1,230.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,231.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,232.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 112.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 0.870%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 0.7 basis points to 1.363%.

($1 = 1,231.4600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

