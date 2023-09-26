News & Insights

S.Korean shares follow Wall Street lower ahead of holidays

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

September 26, 2023 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by Cynthia Kim for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's losses as investors weighed prospects of interest rates staying higher for a longer period of time. The won weakened to a 10-month low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 11.91 points, or 0.48%, to 2,451.06 by 01:02 GMT.

** South Korean markets will be closed for local holidays from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

** U.S. borrowing costs have risen sharply in the past 18 months as the Federal Reserve ratcheted up interest rates to bring down inflation.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS was flat and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.30%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.05%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS added 0.05% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 0.49%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 0.90% and 0.23%, respectively.

** Of the total 928 traded issues, 295 shares advanced, while 560 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 11.9 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,354.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.47% lower than its previous close at 1,348.5.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,355.2 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,352.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 9.60% so far this year, but lost 4.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 were unchanged at 103.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 3.900%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 4.063%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

