S.Korean shares flat as rate-hike bets, key economic data loom

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Monday, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of an eventful week both at home and globally that could impact the course of markets. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI held its ground at 2,390.57, as of 0144 GMT, on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, and releases of economic growth data from the United States and South Korea.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.16% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.10%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 1.96%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 59.2 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,310.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,313.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,310.0 per dollar, almost flat from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,309.0.

** The KOSPI extended losses after a 0.7% decline on Friday. The index dropped 19.72% so far this year, and lost 7.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 138.13 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 924, the number of advancing shares was 285.

** The won lost 9.3% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 points to 105.09.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 3.155%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 8.0 basis points to 3.221%.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Younah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.