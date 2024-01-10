S.Korean shares flat as cenbank extends rate pause; Samsung down

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares traded flat on Thursday in the absence of any market-moving catalysts and as the central bank stood pat on interest rates, as widely expected. The won was steady, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI .KS11 held its ground at 2,544.07, as of 0054 GMT. The benchmark index struggled for direction after six straight sessions of losses.

** The Bank of Korea kept its policy interest rate unchanged for an eighth consecutive meeting as it looked for further drop in price pressures while staying on alert for any fallout from a construction firm's debt woes.

** Shares of chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.54%, while Samsung SDS 018260.KS, Samsung Life Insurance 032830.KS and Samsung SDS 018260.KS were down 1.63%, 2%, and 1.69%, respectively.

** Local media reported on Wednesday the family members of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee were planning to sell their stakes in the companies to raise funds for inheritance tax payments.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 507 shares advanced, while 358 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 280.7 billion won ($213.06 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,318.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,320.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.04 point to 104.99.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.254%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.332%.

($1 = 1,317.4700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

