S.Korean shares flat ahead of US jobs data; superconductor rally ends

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

August 03, 2023 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI steady, foreigners net sellers

Korean won flat against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Friday and were set for a second weekly loss, with cautious investors awaiting U.S. employment data.

** The won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 inched up 0.05 points, or less than 0.01%, at 2,605.44 as of 0115 GMT, and remained rangebound.

** The index was on track for a second straight weekly loss, down about 0.1% this week.

** Investor focus is on U.S. employment data for July later in the day.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.44%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.67%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 0.18%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS rose 0.73% and 0.25%, respectively, reversing early losses. The automakers said they were recalling more than 91,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of fire risks.

** Naver 035420.KS gained as much as 5.61%, after the search engine posted higher quarterly operating profit, while instant messenger platform Kakao 035720.KS dropped 2.06%.

** Small-cap stocks of a recent super-conductor rally dropped, with Duksung 004830.KS falling more than 10%, while SuNam 294630.KQ was suspended from trading after a sharp increase in volatility.

** Of the total 929 issues traded, 489 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 81.2 billion won ($62.49 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,298.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.02% higher than its previous close.

** The won was down 1.8% this week and set for its biggest weekly drop in six.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 was unchanged at 103.52.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points (bps) to 3.723%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.9 bps to 3.881%.

($1 = 1,299.3200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

