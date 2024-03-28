News & Insights

S.Korean shares flat ahead of US inflation data; set for monthly gain

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 28, 2024 — 09:53 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were flat on Friday, ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day, and were set to post a second straight monthly gain. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 stood at 2,746.59, up by just 0.77 points, or 0.03%, as of 0138 GMT.

** The KOSPI was up 4.1% for the month, after rising 5.8% in February.

** South Korea's factory production rose in February by the fastest pace in six months, while retail sales dropped, data showed.

** South Korea's finance minister called on institutional investors to invest more in firms participating in the government's reform programme.

** U.S. PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.36% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.22%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.12%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 1.48% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 0.63%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 0.59% and 0.92%, respectively.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 325 shares advanced, while 521 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 271.3 billion won (about $201 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,348.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,346.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.07 point to 104.78.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.414%.

($1 = 1,348.5600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.