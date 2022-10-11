S.Korean shares flat after cenbank raises rates by 50 bps
KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers
Korean won sees slight gains against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield inches lower
SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares were flat on Wednesday, after falling nearly 2% the previous day, as investors shrugged off the central bank's expected 50-basis-point rate hike. The Korean won firmed slightly, while the benchmark bond yield inched lower.
** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 1.26 points, or 0.06%, at 2,193.33 as of 0104 GMT. The index was mostly in range-bound trading in the morning session, after a 1.83% drop on Tuesday.
** South Korea's central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a second time since July, as projected by 23 out of 26 economists in a Reuters poll.
** "The expected rate hike did not have much direct impact on the market, while it helped foreign inflows by limiting upside to dollar-won exchange rates," Cape Investment and Securities' Analyst Na Jeong-hwan said.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.08% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 2.33%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 3.12%.
** Of the total traded issues of 929, the number of advancing shares was 375.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 97.6 billion won ($68.15 million), in their eighth straight buying session on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,432.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, up 0.17%.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted flat at 1,431.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,431.4.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.12 point to 101.65.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 4.319%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 4.286%.
($1 = 1,432.1500 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.