S.Korean shares fall over 2% on Powell's comments, won hits 13-year low

* KOSPI falls more than 2% to one-month low

* Korean won hits fresh 13-year low against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield jumps to two-month high

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped more than 2% on Monday, in their worst day in more than two months following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on inflation. The won hit a 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 59.77 points, or 2.41%, at 2,421.26, as of 0134 GMT. The index hit its lowest level since July 27 earlier and was set for its biggest daily percentage loss since June 22.

** Powell warned in his bluntest language so far the United States is headed for a painful period of slow economic growth as the Fed raises interest rates to fight high inflation, during a speech at the Jackson Hole central banking conference, triggering a global financial market rout.

** Another participant in the conference, the Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said the central bank is unlikely to halt its tightening before the Fed, during his interview with Reuters.

** There is no room to expect a rising trend in the stock market for now, as rate cuts next year, earnings outlook improvement, an end to the Ukraine crisis, or any upward factor is unlikely to happen, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Most heavyweights, including technology giant Samsung Electronics , peer SK Hynix , and battery maker LG Energy Solution , lost more than 2%. Internet stocks Naver and Kakao dropped more than 4%.

** Of the total traded issues of 928 on the benchmark index, only 52 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 102.4 billion won ($75.94 million) on the main board, set to snap their nine-session buying streak.

** The won was quoted at 1,347.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.22% lower than its previous close. The currency touched its lowest level since April 29, 2009.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 15.7 basis points to 3.680%, and the benchmark 10-year yield jumped by 10.6 basis points to 3.720%, hitting their highest in two months. ($1 = 1,348.5100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.