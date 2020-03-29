S.Korean shares fall over 2% as global shutdowns deepen

* KOSPI falls over 2%, foreigners sell

* KRW weakens more than 1% vs USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dived more than 2% on Monday, as global shutdowns led investors to focus once more on the spread of the coronavirus despite stimulus measures to combat its economic impact. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 36.46 points, or 2.12%, at 1,681.27, as of 0202 GMT.

** The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Friday that the pandemic has already driven the global economy into recession and that countries must respond with "very massive" spending to avoid a cascade of bankruptcies and emerging market debt defaults.

** South Korea's central bank said on Sunday it will draw on its new currency swap with the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide $12 billion of U.S. dollar funding to local banks via auctions on March 31.

** Denting sentiment further was a rise in new coronavirus cases, with the country reporting another 78 on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,661.

** Equity prices fell as risk-averse sentiment strengthened on continued spread of the coronavirus around the globe despite strong policy responses unveiled last week kept losses in check, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Investment & Securities.

** South Korean education stocks rallied after a report said the government is considering online classes amid restrictions to steam the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 127.4 billion won ($103.97 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,224.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.09% lower than its previous close at 1,210.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,224.2 per dollar, down 1.0% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,222.4. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 3.65%.

** The KOSPI fell 23.50% so far this year and lost 23.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 352.01 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 269.

** The won lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.03 points to 111.42.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.076%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 1.505%.

($1 = 1,225.3600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Jihoon.Lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.