S.Korean shares fall over 2% after U.S. inflation data; won drops

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean shares fell more than 2% on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's slump due to an unexpected rise in U.S. inflation. The Korean won hit a near 13-1/2-year low and the benchmark bond yield rose.

* KOSPI falls more than 2%

* Korean won touches near 13-1/2-yr low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 2% on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's slump due to an unexpected rise in U.S. inflation. The Korean won hit a near 13-1/2-year low and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 53.17 points, or 2.17%, to 2,396.37 as of 0108 GMT, erasing most of the previous session's sharp gains.

** U.S. consumer prices rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday and triggering global financial market routs.

** There has spread a perception among investors that inflation will keep exerting influence on the market for a couple more months after the Fed meeting next week, said Seo Jung-hun, analyst at Samsung Securities.

** South Korea's vice finance minister said on Wednesday that authorities would closely monitor financial and foreign exchange markets with utmost precaution.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.75% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.06%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down by 0.20%.

** Less than 100 shares advanced among 928 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 105.3 billion won ($75.55 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 1.43% lower at 1,393.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after touching the weakest since March 31, 2009 at 1,395.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,393.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,391.9.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.54 point to 103.71.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield jumped by 15.0 basis points to 3.701%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.8 basis points to 3.713%. ($1 = 1,393.7500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters