S.Korean shares fall over 2% after U.S. inflation data; won drops

* KOSPI falls more than 2%

* Korean won touches near 13-1/2-yr low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 2% on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's slump due to an unexpected rise in U.S. inflation. The Korean won hit a near 13-1/2-year low and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 53.17 points, or 2.17%, to 2,396.37 as of 0108 GMT, erasing most of the previous session's sharp gains.

** U.S. consumer prices rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday and triggering global financial market routs.

** There has spread a perception among investors that inflation will keep exerting influence on the market for a couple more months after the Fed meeting next week, said Seo Jung-hun, analyst at Samsung Securities.

** South Korea's vice finance minister said on Wednesday that authorities would closely monitor financial and foreign exchange markets with utmost precaution.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.75% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.06%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down by 0.20%.

** Less than 100 shares advanced among 928 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 105.3 billion won ($75.55 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 1.43% lower at 1,393.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after touching the weakest since March 31, 2009 at 1,395.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,393.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,391.9.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.54 point to 103.71.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield jumped by 15.0 basis points to 3.701%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.8 basis points to 3.713%. ($1 = 1,393.7500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

