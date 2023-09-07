S.Korean shares fall on worries over higher oil prices; battery makers drop

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, hit by worries over rising oil prices and bond yields, with battery makers dragging the benchmark index lower.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed down 15.08 points, or 0.59%, at 2,548.26.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.90%, its parent LG Chem 051910.KS fell 1.37%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS dropped 1.33% and 1.03%, respectively.

** "There was profit-taking pressure across the rechargeable battery sector, amid weakened risk appetite due to a strong dollar and higher bond yields," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August, data showed on Wednesday, with new orders firming and businesses paying higher prices for inputs - potential signs of still-elevated inflation pressures.

** South Korea's financial market watchdogurged foreign firms trading on the country's stock market to strengthen internal controls to prevent illegal naked short-selling.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 187 shares advanced, while 699 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 2.8 billion won ($2.10 million) on the main board for the day.

** The won ended onshore trade KRW=KFTC at 1,335.4 per dollar, 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,330.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.25 point to 103.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 10.1 basis points to 3.858%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 10.1 basis points to 3.984%.

($1 = 1,334.9200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

