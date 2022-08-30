S.Korean shares fall on U.S. rate hike jitters; won hits 13-year low

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won touches over 13-year low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises to two-month high

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, as concerns about aggressive monetary tightening in the United States weighed on sentiment. The won touched a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 8.55 points, or 0.35%, at 2,442.38 by 0208 GMT, after falling as much as 1.01% in early trade.

** There were many downside factors, including upbeat economic indicators from the United States that led to increased tightening concerns, but stocks recovered some losses on retail buying, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** U.S. job openings increased in July and data for the prior month was revised sharply higher, pointing to persistently strong demand for labour that is giving the Federal Reserve cover to maintain its aggressive interest rate increases.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics inched up 0.17% while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.61%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 222.1 billion won ($164.59 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.23% lower at 1,349.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting its weakest level since April 29, 2009 at 1352.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,349.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,348.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.25 points to 103.32.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield jumped by 8.3 basis points to 3.722%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.6 basis points to 3.761%, hitting their highest in more than two months. ($1 = 1,349.4400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

