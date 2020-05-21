S.Korean shares fall on Sino-U.S. tension worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as worries about Sino-U.S. tensions deepened over imposition of a legislation on Hong Kong. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI fell 15.00 points, or 0.75%, to 1,983.31 as of 0238 GMT. The index is up 2.4% for the week so far.

** While China looked to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington would react "very strongly" against the attempt to gain more control over Hong Kong.

** Stock prices tumbled on rising Sino-U.S. tensions, after having rebounded sharply on ample liquidity support and stimulus policy hopes, Bookook Securities analyst Lee Won said.

** Shares of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd rose as much as 2% after the contract drugs manufacturer said it had signed a deal worth more than $231 million with GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) to supply biopharmaceutical products over the next eight years.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 209.2 billion won ($169.35 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,235.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38% lower than its previous close at 1,230.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,235.3 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,235.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 112.19.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 0.837%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 1.309%. ($1 = 1,235.3200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

