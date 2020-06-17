S.Korean shares fall on second virus wave worries, North Korea tensions

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as worries of a second coronavirus wave and rising tensions with North Korea outweighed hopes of economic recovery. The Korean won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 11.25 points, or 0.53%, to 2,129.80, as of 0220 GMT.

** New coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week as most states moved forward with reopening their economies, while China's capital ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion.

** South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator will visit officials in Washington on Thursday amid flaring tensions with North Korea after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatened military action.

** "There seems no other momentum than second virus worries that is driving the sentiment, while anxiety is increasing as North Korea related noises continue," said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 145.9 billion won ($120.12 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.09% lower at 1,215.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,214.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,214.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 112.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 0.846%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.372%. ($1 = 1,214.6500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.