S.Korean shares fall on rising tensions with N.Korea

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday on escalating tensions with North Korea and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States and China. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI was 0.63% down at 2,122.09 as of 2016 GMT, after posting the sharpest daily gain in nearly three months of 5.3% on Tuesday.

** North Korea on Wednesday rejected South Korea's offer to send special envoys to ease escalating tensions over defector activity and stalled reconciliation efforts, vowing to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units.

** The North Korea risk appears to have put some pressure on the sentiment, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Shares of South Korean defence-related companies surged due to the heightened geopolitical risks.

** Adding to the downbeat mood, the United States reported record high coronavirus infections in six states on Tuesday, while Beijing struggled to contain a fresh outbreak in the Chinese capital.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 90.6 billion won ($74.67 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.54% lower at 1,213.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2% at 1,213.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,213.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 111.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 0.869%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.395%. ($1 = 1,213.4000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

