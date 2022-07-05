S.Korean shares fall on recession worries; won hits 13-yr low

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits 13-year low against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, following a steep jump a day before, hit by turbulence in the foreign exchange market on recession worries. The Korean won touched a 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 11.12 points, or 0.47%, at 2,330.66 as of 0112 GMT, after falling as much as 1.37% in early trade.

** The foreign exchange market's turbulence made won weak and pushed foreigners to sell off, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.43%. LG Energy Solution rose 2.35% after reports that the battery maker will sign a supply deal worth 1 trillion won ($764.45 million) with Isuzu Motors in Japan.

** SK IE Technology dropped as much as 13.93% to a record low after private equity fund Premier Superior's clean-up of 283 billion won ($216.53 million) worth of stake.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 174.5 billion won ($133.51 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.48% lower on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting the lowest since July 13, 2009 at 1311.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,304.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 104.47.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 3.281%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 3.335%. ($1 = 1,307.0000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

